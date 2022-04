The 226th Military Police Detachment Working Dogs, 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade are at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., during Decisive Action Rotation 22-06 supporting the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

The patrol explosive detection canines increase hazardous material detection and expand the capabilities of a Combined Arms Team in a large-scale combat operation (LSCO) environment.