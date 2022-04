On April 20, 2022, the 511th Military Intelligence Company, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, conducted a Change of Responsibility at the ACFT Pad, Fort Irwin, Calif.

The COR took place for outgoing 1st Sgt. Shyron Gray and incoming 1st Sgt. Fredrick Valencia. On behalf of the 11th ACR, thank you for your hard work and determination 1st Sgt. Gray, and welcome Sergeant. Valencia.

ALLONS!