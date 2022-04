Sgt. Todd Schaffer has been selected as the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., ‘Best Sergeant of the Year.’

Schaffer was awarded an Army Commendation Medal from Brig. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor, Commanding General, National Training Center and Fort Irwin.

Great work to all those who participated in the 2022 NTC/Fort Irwin Best Warrior Competition. The three-day event included the ACFT, Obstacle Course, 12 mile Ruck March, Weapons Qualification, Land Navigation and more.