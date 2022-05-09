aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
NTC/Fort Irwin Warrior Week concludes

by Aerotech News & Review

The National Training Center/Fort Irwin Desert Warrior Week concluded with an award ceremony before the “Concert in the Park” at the Army Field, Fort Irwin, Calif., on May 5, 2022.

1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment won 1st place in 5 events, taking home the Commander’s Cup. 2/11 Squadron won 1st place in 2 events. Three Troopers from 2nd Squadron and 1 from 1st also received Army Achievement Medals from Brig. Gen. Curt Taylor, Commanding General, National Training Center, for placing at the top of their bracket in the Combatives Tournament.

