Staff and Student Spotlight

Silver Valley High School Staff of the Month:

Yolanda Curlee-Olivas, Physical Education Teacher/Cross Country Coach/Track Coach

Ms. Curlee-Olivas is our Physical Education Teacher at Silver Valley High School. Additionally, she is the Cross Country and Track Coach. Yolanda goes above and beyond to ensure all of her students are prepared for life after high school. As a coach, she is highly respected among her peers. Coach Curlee-Olivas’ athletes have a tremendous amount of success each season. Coach is always willing to help and support any event on our campus. We are very fortunate to have Coach Curlee-Olivas at Silver Valley High School.

Silver Valley High School Student of the Month:

Derek Eide, 12th Grade

Derek is a senior at Silver Valley High School who helped lead our Basketball team to a league title. The team finished the league season undefeated and advanced to the 2nd round of playoffs. Derek was voted as the MVP of the Agape League as well as a member of the All CIF-SS team. Derek is a great student who is looking forward to continuing his basketball career at a college after graduation. All of the staff appreciates Derek’s hard work and dedication to everything he does at Silver Valley High School and for the community.