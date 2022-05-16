May 13, 2022, was Roll Out day of Decisive Action Rotation 22-07.
The 3rd Cavalry Regiment face off against the U.S. Army’s professional Opposing Force in the tough and realistic training environment of the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., for the next 10 days.
