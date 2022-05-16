aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

Decisive Action Rotation 22-07

U.S. Army Stryker Armored Combat Vehicle attached to 4th squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment moves out to a Tactical Assembly Area during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 11, 2022. (Army photograph by Pvt. David Carvajal)

May 13, 2022, was Roll Out day of Decisive Action Rotation 22-07.

The 3rd Cavalry Regiment face off against the U.S. Army’s professional Opposing Force in the tough and realistic training environment of the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., for the next 10 days.

U.S Soldiers assigned 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division supporting the 3rd Cavalry Regiment conducts a combined arms rehearsal (CAR) during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 12, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Hunter Xue)
U.S. Soldiers assigned to Field Artillery Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment perform calibration fire missions for a M777 Howitzer during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 12, 2022. (Army photograph by Pfc. Aaron Walker)
U.S. Soldiers assigned to Field Artillery Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment re-stabilize a M777 Howitzer during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 12, 2022. (Army photograph by Pfc. Aaron Walker)
