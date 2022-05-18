Remembering cavalry horse Hondo!

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — It is with profound sadness that we announce Hondo, a Cavalry horse, has been put to sleep after he was fatally kicked by another horse while stabled in Monterey, Calif., on May 13, 2022.

Hondo, aged 14, was an Azteca horse assigned to the 11th Armored Cavalry Horse Detachment, and the only one of his breed serving at the detachment. He arrived at Fort Irwin in 2017 and participated in over 250 community relations events and ceremonies with the Horse Detachment. Most recently he participated in the Regional Cavalry Competition and the Tiefort View Intermediate School cavalry demonstration.

“He was a friendly and well-rounded horse who was loved by our Troopers and the community,” said Capt. Michael Gates, Horse Detachment officer in charge. “We are ensuring our Troopers have the resources they need to get through this difficult time.”

A memorial service for Hondo is scheduled for May 23, 2022. Please keep Hondo’s friends and fellow Troopers in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn this tragic loss.