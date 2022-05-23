aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 continues at NTC

by Aerotech News & Review
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 89th Military Police Brigade supporting Regimental Engineer Squadron, 3rd Calvary Regiment conducts detainee operations during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 17, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Hunter Xue)

The tough, realistic conditions of the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., combined with the live, virtual and constructive scenarios and a World-Class Opposing Force (OPFOR) stress combat formation from deployment to redeployment.

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 336th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Reserves guard the base from simulated protesters during Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 16, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Colton Pope)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 89th Military Police Brigade supporting Regimental Engineer Squadron, 3rd Calvary Regiment interviews detainees during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 17, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Hunter Xue)
A U.S. Soldier assigned to 336th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Reserves directs simulated protesters to halt in position during Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 16, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Colton Pope)
A U.S. Soldier assigned to 336th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Reserves guard the base from simulated protesters during Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 16, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Colton Pope)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 89th Military Police Brigade supporting Regimental Engineer Squadron, 3rd Calvary Regiment conducts detainee operations during Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., May 17, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Hunter Xue)
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Army photograph by Sgt. Hunter Xue
Decisive Action Rotation 22-07 continues...
 By dwgsean
Army photograph by Capt. Evan Cain
11th ACR places third in...
 By Capt. Evan Cain | 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment
Remembering cavalry horse Hondo!
 By Aerotech News & Review
Decisive Action Rotation 22-07
 By Aerotech News & Review
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit