NTC/Fort Irwin to mark Memorial Day

There will be a Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Irwin, Calif., 11 a.m., May 30.

The ceremony will be at the NTC Headquarters, Bldg. 988.

The public viewing area will be at the far side of Inner Loop Road, near the entrance to the Post Exchange.

To mark Memorial Day, Brig. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor, Fort Irwin Commanding General, released the following message:

“Memorial Day is a day of national awareness and solemn reverence; a day for us to honor those who gave their lives for our nation, our freedoms and our liberties. An important day for our Army and our nation.

“First observed after the Civil War, Decoration Day was intended to unify a divided country that had seen far too much bloodshed. On May 30, 1968, over 5,000 people including many who had lost loved ones on both sides of the Civil War came together at Arlington Cemetery and decorated the tombs of both Confederate and Union Soldiers alike.

“Growing up, Memorial Day was not only a time to remember history and those who sacrificed for our freedoms, but the traditional beginning of summer and the activities associated with the summer months. Of course, Memorial Day is much more real to Army families, military communities, and those of us who serve our great nation. The fallen we remember are those with whom we shared the memories of our youth, and through hardship in combat, formed an everlasting bond.

“We’re fortunate that all within the NTC/Fort Irwin community share our singular mission of training Army Combat Formations for success in combat. What we do here truly makes a difference across our Army and will directly affect the volume of American blood shed on the next battlefield.

“Regardless of how you celebrate this Memorial Day, do take a moment to honor the fallen those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms that we enjoy today; the freedoms that so many in the world strive for.

“To honor and remember the nearly 1.2 million service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, we will conduct a Memorial Day ceremony at the NTC Headquarters on Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m. All within the community are invited. I hope you’ll join us.”