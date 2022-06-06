11th ACR wins Surf ‘n’ Turf Grill Challenge during LA Fleet Week’s Galley Wars

The 11th ACR won the Surf n Turf Grill Challenge during 2022 LA Fleet Week! Outstanding performance Troopers!

The challenge was part of the Galley Wars competition on the Battleship USS Iowa Museum during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 29, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas.

This year, LA Fleet Week brought together all branches of the U.S. military.