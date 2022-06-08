aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
11 ACR hosts “Lucky 16” celebration at Fort Irwin

by Army photographs

On May 31, 2022, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment and the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, with representatives from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, held a “Lucky 16” celebration at the Fort Irwin Field House, Fort Irwin, Calif.

The tradition dates back to 1979 when the 2nd and 11th Armored Cavalry Regiments were stationed along Germany’s border, joined by the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment in 1982.

Whenever two member regiments meet, the third sends a representative to celebrate the bond of friendship between Cavalry regiments.

Always Ready!

Blood and Steel!

Allons!

