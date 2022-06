On May 21, 2022, the National Training Center Surgeon Cell facilitated Mass Casualty training in the towns of Hevroq and Dezashah, National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Calif., with elements of 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, and the Medic Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2/11 Squadron.

The high intensity training helps the units refine their Standard Operating Procedures and ensure readiness to save lives.