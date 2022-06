On June 7, 2022, Capt. Matthew D. Howerton relinquished command of D Company, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, to Capt. Christopher B. Jordan at the Fritz Field Army Combat Fitness Test dome, Fort Irwin, Calif.

Previously, Howerton commanded K Troop for a year. He now goes to serve as a Senior Instructor at the Military Adviser Training Academy, Fort Benning, Ga.