aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

Island Beach Bash celebrates Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

by Kimberly Hackbarth | Fort Irwin, Calif.
Army photograph by Kimberly Hackbarth
Dejeun Clarke, wife of Col. Jason Clarke, garrison commander, watches her daughter, Bexley, learn to weave palm leaves at the Island Beach Bash May 28, at the Sandy Basin Community Center on Fort Irwin, Calif. The Island Beach Bash is an annual event on Fort Irwin to celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. (Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Fort Irwin Public Affairs Office)

Fort Irwin’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation program hosted the installation’s annual Island Beach Bash May 28, 2022, at the Sandy Basin Community Center, at Fort Irwin, Calif.
The Island Beach Bash began as a way to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and continues to provide an opportunity for the Fort Irwin community to learn more about the cultures.

Brandi Crist, director of Fort Irwin’s FMWR, said she and her team start planning for the event as early as January ensure there is ample coordination between the entertainment company, FMWR, and the supporting Fort Irwin agencies.

Army photograph by Kimberly Hackbarth
Eiza, daughter of Sgt. Maj. Frank Lopez, the operations sergeant major with 2nd Squadron, 11th Cavalry Regiment, receives a Polynesian tattoo stamp May 28, at the Island Beach Bash at the Sandy Basin Community Center on Fort Irwin, Calif. (Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Fort Irwin Public Affairs Office)

 

“This event is important to both educate the Fort Irwin community and provide a diverse array of activities for the community to participate in,” Crist said. “We hope that the Fort Irwin community learns about the Pacific Islander heritage and culture by visiting the villages, watching the dances, and eating the wonderfully tasty food.”

Activities included palm weaving, Polynesian tattoo stamps, and traditional Pacific Islander performances and food.

Belinda Lopez and her husband, Sgt. Maj. Frank Lopez, the operations sergeant major with 2nd Squadron, 11th Cavalry Regiment, brought their daughter, Eiza, to the event.

“We came last year and we had such a good time,” Belinda said. “We enjoyed all of the dances, the performances, [and] the food, so we wanted to come again.”

The venue change from Army Field to Sandy Basin Community Center due to high wind weather warnings did not deter attendees, including Belinda and her family.

Army photograph by Kimberly Hackbarth
Members of the Fort Irwin community join performers on stage to learn steps to traditional Pacific Islander dances May 28, at the Island Beach Bash at the Sandy Basin Community Center on Fort Irwin, Calif. (Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Fort Irwin Public Affairs Office)

 

“Last year it was really windy, and it was outdoors, so I actually thought it would be better indoors anyway,” Belinda said. “It worked out.”

After attendees received their food, the performers showcased multiple traditional Polynesian dances from Hawaii, Tahiti, American Samoa, and other islands.

At the end of the dances, performers invited Fort Irwin community members to join them on stage to learn steps to dances.

Parents and their children experienced the Polynesian cultures through dances while spending time together, which Frank said was one of his favorite parts of the event.

“I really like the culture,” Frank said. “It really brings the family together and that’s what I like.”

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

D Company, 1st Sqdn., 11th...
 By Army photographs
Fort Irwin High Desert Warrior,...
 By Aerotech News
11 ACR hosts “Lucky 16”...
 By Army photographs
Army photographs
Mass casualty training conducted at...
 By dwgsean
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit