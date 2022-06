On June 6, 2022, 1st Lt. Patrick Williams, Troop Executive Officer, assigned to Regimental Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, was recognized by the Regimental Command team and admitted as a distinguished Knight into the Order of St. George.

Williams was nominated for the award due to his outstanding leadership, technical and tactical competence, and exceptional teamwork while serving in the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.

ALLONS!