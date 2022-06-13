San Diego Padres welcome, honor Soldiers from NTC/Fort Irwin

During the San Diego Padres appreciation to the Army Game held on June 12, 2022, in recognition of the U.S Army’s 247 Birthday, Brig. Gen. Curt Taylor swore in 42 Army recruits as part of the pregame ceremonies.

The pregame ceremonies also included a color guard, Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Haydt throwing the ceremonial first pitch, and Soldiers from the National Training Center and Fort Irwin taking the field with the Padres starters as part of “Military Take the Field.”

More than 150 Soldiers and families were invited to watch the game in San Diego, Calif.