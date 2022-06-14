Blackhorse Association visit with 11th ACR at Fort Irwin

On June 10, 2022, members of the Blackhorse Association visited the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment at Fort Irwin, Calif., as part of the itinerary for their annual reunion.

Veterans and family members dined at the Blackhorse Dining Facility, experienced a static display and interacted with active duty Blackhorse Troopers at the 11th ACR Horse Detachment, toured The General Robert W. Cone NTC and 11th ACR Heritage Center, and attended the dedication of the Regiment’s new headquarters building, Starry Hall.

The building is dedicated to the memory of General Donn A. Starry who served as the 41st Colonel of the Regiment from 1969 to 1970.

ALLONS!