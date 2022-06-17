Blackhorse Troopers attend reunion banquet in Las Vegas

On June 11, 2022, Blackhorse Troopers attended the Blackhorse Association Family Reunion Banquet in Las Vegas, Nev.

The reunion is open to all past and present troopers as well as the families, who served with the Regiment, including anyone who served in the Regimental Community or any of the separate units that supported the Regiment and friends of the association.

Col. Todd W. Hook, 69th Colonel of the Regiment, was asked to be the guest speaker of this year’s reunion.

The banquet agenda consisted of the announcement of this year’s Blackhorse Association scholarship recipients, recognition of select board members, and the induction of the Blackhorse Association as a Purple Heart Association.

The Blackhorse Association was born of a promise made by (then) Col. George S. Patton to a dying L Troop soldier on March 2, 1969, on a battlefield in Vietnam. The vow was to “not let people forget us” and “take care of our kids.” This became the inspiration to form the Blackhorse Association later that year at Fort Knox, Ky.

Since its inception, the organization has donated more than $1,000,000 to help educate the children of Blackhorse Troopers killed in action or incapacitated by wounds, and any child of a member or former member of the Regiment.