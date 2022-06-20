aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

11th ACR hosts NTC/Fort Irwin commanders

by dwgsean
Army photographs

On Monday, June 13, 2022, the 11th ACR had the privilege of hosting the National Training Center/Fort Irwin Command Team of Brig Gen. Curtis Taylor and Command Sergeant Major Brian Haydt, who brought their commanders from across post to our Stables to ride!

Although high winds prevented a trail ride as planned, we adjusted and did get to do some riding in the arena plus give them a tour of our facilities.
Thank you to all these leaders for doing their part for the Cavalry and Keeping Traditions Alive!
Allons!

Army photographs

Army photographs

Army photographs

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Army offering $25,000 for 30-day...
 By Capt. Memory StricklandJ | Fort Knox, Ky
Army photographs
K Troop, 2/11 Squadron gains...
 By dwgsean
Blackhorse Troopers attend reunion banquet...
 By dwgsean
Army photograph by Spec. Gower Liu
11th ACR names new HQ...
 By Capt. Evan Cain | Fort Irwin, Calif.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit