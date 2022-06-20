11th ACR hosts NTC/Fort Irwin commanders

On Monday, June 13, 2022, the 11th ACR had the privilege of hosting the National Training Center/Fort Irwin Command Team of Brig Gen. Curtis Taylor and Command Sergeant Major Brian Haydt, who brought their commanders from across post to our Stables to ride!

Although high winds prevented a trail ride as planned, we adjusted and did get to do some riding in the arena plus give them a tour of our facilities.

Thank you to all these leaders for doing their part for the Cavalry and Keeping Traditions Alive!

Allons!