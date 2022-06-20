aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

K Troop, 2/11 Squadron gains new commander

by dwgsean
Army photographs

On June 14, 2022, Capt. Drake Rogney relinquished command of K Troop, 2/11 Squadron, to Capt. Nicolaus Solari at Fort Irwin Fieldhouse, Fort Irwin, Calif.
Rogney was also inducted into the Regimental Honorary Rolls. He plans to continue his higher education upon the completion of his assignment at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin.
Thank you for your dedication to the Regiment and its Troopers!
ALLONS!

