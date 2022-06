On June 18, 2022, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment held its second annual Sprint Triathlon.

Participants swam 200 meters, biked 20 kilometers, then ran 5 more kilometers for a shot at the trophies provided by the Blackhorse Association. The event started and ended at Constitution Park, Fort Irwin, Calif.

Male 1st: John Nunn

Male 2nd: Lewis Tallas

Male 3rd: Glenn Nakasaki

Female 1st: Beth Ingram

Female 2nd: Jennifer Pauley

Female 3rd: Elaina Eber

Congratulations to all who competed! ALLONS!!!