aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

Push-Up/Sit-Up competition brings awareness to suicide prevention

by Aerotech News & Review

Every day 22 Soldiers and Veterans die by suicide, that is 22 too many.

The morning of June 22, 2022, Suicide Prevention hosted a Push-Up or Sit-Up competition, at the Box Gym, for 22 minutes to bring awareness to the 22 people a day that die by suicide.

Thank you to all who participated, and congratulations to our winners; Sgt. 1st Class Greene with 598, Sgt. Reyes with 460, and Sgt. Cramer with 396 Push-Ups & Sit-Ups in 22 minutes.

Reach out and check on your Battle Buddies. It’s okay to not be okay.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1 for the Military Crisis Line.

Military One Source 24/7 Support +1(800) 342-964.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Army photographs
11th ACR hosts second annual...
 By Aerotech News & Review
11th ACR welcomes 70th Colonel...
 By Army photographs
Army offering $25,000 for 30-day...
 By Capt. Memory StricklandJ | Fort Knox, Ky
Army photographs
11th ACR hosts NTC/Fort Irwin...
 By Aerotech staff and wire reports
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit