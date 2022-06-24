Push-Up/Sit-Up competition brings awareness to suicide prevention

Every day 22 Soldiers and Veterans die by suicide, that is 22 too many.

The morning of June 22, 2022, Suicide Prevention hosted a Push-Up or Sit-Up competition, at the Box Gym, for 22 minutes to bring awareness to the 22 people a day that die by suicide.

Thank you to all who participated, and congratulations to our winners; Sgt. 1st Class Greene with 598, Sgt. Reyes with 460, and Sgt. Cramer with 396 Push-Ups & Sit-Ups in 22 minutes.

Reach out and check on your Battle Buddies. It’s okay to not be okay.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1 for the Military Crisis Line.

Military One Source 24/7 Support +1(800) 342-964.