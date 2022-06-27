Preparing for Roll-out

Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 is underway at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.
During the 22-08 Reception, Staging, Onward Movement and Integration operations at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th ID of the Pennsylvania National Guard and supporting units conducted preparations in the Logistical Support and Tactical Assembly Areas.
High Desert Warrior is published the first Friday of the month. High Desert Warrior is distributed to military and contractor personnel at Fort Irwin NTC, including 2,000 on-base housing units, offices and high traffic locations on base as well as locations throughout Barstow and surrounding communities.
News and ad copy deadline is noon on the Tuesday prior to publication. The publisher assumes no responsibility for error in ads other than space used.