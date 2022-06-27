aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Preparing for Roll-out

by Aerotech News & Review
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division reposition in Forward Operating Base during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 22, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman)

Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 is underway at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.

During the 22-08 Reception, Staging, Onward Movement and Integration operations at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th ID of the Pennsylvania National Guard and supporting units conducted preparations in the Logistical Support and Tactical Assembly Areas.

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division conduct rehearsal during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 22, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division conduct Reception, Staging, Onward Integration preparations during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 22, 2022. (Army photograph by Cpl. Dominic Acuna)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division conduct reconnaissance during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 22, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division position in Tactical Assembly Area during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 22, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman)
A U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division position a Stryker during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 22, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division test radio equipment during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 22, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman)
