Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 underway at NTC Fort Irwin

An 11th ACR opposing force surrogate vehicle maneuvers towards 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th ID positioned in the John Wayne Foothills on June 28, 2022 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif. (Army photograph)
Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 is underway at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.
This rotation features the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th ID.
Decisive Action Rotations create a realistic training environment that tests the capabilities of Brigade Combat Teams preparing them to face similarly equipped opposing forces.
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 108th Field Artillery Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division unload M795 155mm rounds during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., June 23, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Khari Bridges)
A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 328th Brigade Support Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, backs a M11204 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck Load Handling System to a Palletized Load System trailer during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., June 24, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. James K. McCann)
A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 328th Brigade Support Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, observes the connection of a M11204 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck Load Handling System with a Palletized Load System trailer during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 24, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. James K. McCann)
A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 328th Brigade Support Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division gives visual signals to the driver of an M11204 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck Load Handling System while connecting a Palletized Load System trailer during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., June 24, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. James K. McCann)
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 108th Field Artillery Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division conducts calibration operations during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., June 23, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Khari Bridges)
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 108th Field Artillery Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division conducts calibration operations during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., June 23, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Khari Bridges)