On June 28, 2022, elements of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment conducted a counter-attack towards the John Wayne Foothills in an effort to deny key terrain from 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th ID during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08.

This training scenario tested the Rotational Training Unit’s defensive posture and forced them to react to many concurrent variables including indirect fire, close combat attack, obscuration, and electronic jamming.

ALLONS!