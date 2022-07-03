Chaplain’s Corner

Read Psalm: 139:13

For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb.

When I got stationed to Germany back in 2007, I was excited to learn more about my heritage and quickly discovered not only were there Gramlings in Germany, there was a German “Stadt” (town) named Gramling. So once while traveling, I took a four-hour detour to visit. As I drove I could not help but imagine what I would find. As I saw the first sign stating that “GRAMLING” was just a few kilometers ahead, I slowed down and excitedly kept my eyes peeled for what I assumed would be a thriving community complete with a Gramling Bakery and a Gramling Hofbrauhouse. Know what happened? I blinked and I MISSED IT! That’s right, the “town” of Gramling, is a small handful of houses and barns in the middle of nowhere, next to nothing. Undeterred, I walked into the nearest restaurant I could find and I approached a few Germans around a table and proudly announced, “Ich bin ein Gramling!”(I am a Gramling!) in my broken German. They looked at me over their drinks, shrugged their shoulders and ignored me! So much for thinking I was famous or important!

At times like this I’m so thankful the Bible says God personally formed and shaped us in our mother’s womb. What could make us more important than being hand crafted by the Master of the universe? So let‘s not look to what we can do or be in this life for a sense of value, but rather to who and what God says we are. As a Christian, I believe God loved me so much that he sent his one and only Son to die for my sin and rise from the dead to promise me life eternal! God’s word tells me I’m forgiven, justified, adopted, sanctified, and a host of other wonderful positional truths. As I reflect on these truths, I don’t have to have a town named after me to feel important! If you are looking for ultimate purpose and meaning, come to our faith communities here at Fort Irwin and allow us to help you draw near to God!