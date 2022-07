On July 2, 2022, elements of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, acting as both Donovian Regular forces and Bilasuvar Freedom Brigade fighters, defended the city of Razish, National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Calif., from the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th ID.

As the largest urban settlement in the training area, Razish offers ample opportunities for the Observer Coach/Trainers of Operations Group, National Training Center to train the Independence Soldiers to win the first fight.