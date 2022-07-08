aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

11th ACR acting as OPFOR for Decisive Action Rotation 22-08

by dwgsean
Army photographs

As part of Decisive Action Rotation 22-08, June 30, 2022, saw Regimental Support Squadron (RSS) – Packhorse, 11th ACR Troopers tasked with acting as Bilasuvar Freedom Brigade fighters attacked the Rotational Training Unit’s Aviation Tactical Assembly Area in the National Training Area and Fort Irwin, Calif.
These raids by irregular forces compel the RTU to maintain a watchful eye on its rear and support elements.
The latest iteration of Decisive Action Rotation features the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th ID of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

