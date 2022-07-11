aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

Pennsylvania National Guard training at NTC/Fort Irwin for Decisive Action Rotation 22-08

by dwgsean
Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division supporting the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division prepare a reconnaissance position during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 27, 2022.

The 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th ID of the Pennsylvania National Guard continues Movement to Contact operations to seize objectives during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif.
The rotations are designed to ensure Army brigade combat teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies.
The tough, realistic conditions of the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., combined with the live, virtual and constructive scenarios and a World-Class Opposing Force (OPFOR) stress combat formation from deployment to redeployment.

Army photograph by Cpl. Dominic Acuna
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division provide reconnaissance of the surrounding area after a simulated enemy attack during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 27, 2022.

 

 

Army photograph by Cpl. Quincy Adams
A U.S. Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division engages incoming enemy vehicle during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 28, 2022.

 

 

Army photograph by Cpl. Quincy Adams
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division point out incoming enemy targets during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 28, 2022.

 

 

Army photograph by Cpl. Robert Sullivan
A U.S. Soldiers assigned to 328th Brigade Support Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division engage the enemy during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 28, 2022.

 

 

Army photograph by Cpl. Robert Sullivan
A U.S. Soldiers assigned to 328th Brigade Support Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division engage the enemy during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., June 28, 2022.
