Pennsylvania National Guard training at NTC/Fort Irwin for Decisive Action Rotation 22-08

The 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th ID of the Pennsylvania National Guard continues Movement to Contact operations to seize objectives during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif.

The rotations are designed to ensure Army brigade combat teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies.

The tough, realistic conditions of the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., combined with the live, virtual and constructive scenarios and a World-Class Opposing Force (OPFOR) stress combat formation from deployment to redeployment.