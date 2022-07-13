All these smiles can only mean one thing … Change of Mission! Congratulations to all of the Soldiers of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th ID, Pennsylvania National Guard who received change of mission instructions after 14 days in the Box honing their combat skills.
They’ll now begin the process of redeployment back to home station.
Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 comes to a close
