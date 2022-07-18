Weed Army Community Hospital gets new commander

Col. Nancy Parson handed off command of Weed Army Community Hospital to Col. Michael Story during a recent ceremony at National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif.

During Parson’s time in command at Weed ACH, she and hospital staff navigated the COVID pandemic, to include COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and contact tracing, the roll out of MHS GENESIS, the Defense Health Agency’s latest electronic record system, successful passing of the Joint Commission survey inspection, and hosting a Leadership Summit where leaders from the local medical community came to Fort Irwin to learn about Army medicine and build stronger ties.

“I feel like I did accomplish a lot of my goals in setting the positive culture and really building a connection amongst our team and our families and then building a connection with our local communities,” said Parson.