Army

NTC riders raise awareness against sexual assault

by dwgsean

Dozens of riders joined the National Training Center’s Fusion Directorate in a ride to raise awareness against sexual assault.
The riders made their way across the High Desert and visited the Desert Sanctuary and the Partners against Violence Victorville Office.
“The Teal Ribbon Ride is the first of its kind, here at NTC and Fort Irwin, with one purpose, to help win the fight against sexual assault, sexual harassment and retaliation,” said Lt. Col. Jackson, NTC’s SHARP Fusion Director. “Riders from across all commands participated, and we were heavily supported by the American Cruisers Motorcycle Club and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.”

