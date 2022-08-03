aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
NTC/Fort Irwin prepares for Decisive Action Rotation 22-09

by Army graphic

Welcome to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division from Fort Riley, Kansas, as they prepare to face off with the world class OPFOR of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse for Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif.

The Decisive Action Rotations are designed to ensure Army brigade combat teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies.

We will post regular updates as the rotation commences.

