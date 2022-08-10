aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Rotation 22-09 continues at NTC

by Aerotech News

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division maneuvered into attack positions, preformed refueling and support operations and endured a convoy ambush from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse (OPFOR) during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif.

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division is based at Fort Riley, Kansas.

Decisive Action Rotations create a realistic training environment that tests the capabilities of Brigade Combat Teams preparing them to face similarly equipped opposing forces.

