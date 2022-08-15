11th ACR take part in Decisive Action Rotation 22-09

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, acting as elements of the fictional Donovian Army, defended the urban center of Razish, National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., from The 75th Ranger Regiment and the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division in the early hours of Aug. 11, 2022.

The objective of this mission ñ part of Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 — is to challenge both units’ ability to operate against a free-thinking enemy in complex urban terrain.US Army, NTC, Fort Irwin, Decisive Action Rotation, 2nd Armored Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, 11th ACR, 916th Support Brigade.