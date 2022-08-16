Rotation 22-09 continues at NTC

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducted medical and logistical support, which included vehicle recovery and re-supply, between battle periods of Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif.

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division is based at Fort Riley, Kansas.

Decisive Action Rotations create a realistic training environment that tests the capabilities of Brigade Combat Teams preparing them to face similarly equipped opposing forces.