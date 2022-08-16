aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

Rotation 22-09 continues at NTC

by Aerotech News
Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division maneuvers over terrain during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022.

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducted medical and logistical support, which included vehicle recovery and re-supply, between battle periods of Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif.

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division is based at Fort Riley, Kansas.

Decisive Action Rotations create a realistic training environment that tests the capabilities of Brigade Combat Teams preparing them to face similarly equipped opposing forces.

Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division attach a tow bar to a M88 Recovery Vehicle during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022.

 

Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division reposition supplies during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022.

 

Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division discuss a recovery plan during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022.

 

Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division maneuvers through the Brigade Support Area (BSA) during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022.
