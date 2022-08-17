aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
916th hosts B.O.S.S. 5K run at Fort Irwin

by Wire reports
Army photograph
Col. Cedric Gaskin, 916th Support Brigade commander, Command Sgt. Major Montrell Kea, and the Battalion Command Team pose with the winners of The 916th SPT BDE B.O.S.S. 5K in both male and female categories.

The 916th Support Brigade recently hosted a B.O.S.S.(Better Opportunity For Single Soldiers) 5K Run!
More than 100 Soldiers participated and the first three male and female runners were awarded an assortment of brigade swag for their efforts.
Leadership also took the opportunity to focus on the brigade’s retention goals and ultimately closed out their fiscal year 2022 requirement with a bang!
Keep a look out for our next B.O.S.S event.

Army photograph
Soldiers take part in the 916th support Brigade B.O.S.S. 5K run.

