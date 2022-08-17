916th hosts B.O.S.S. 5K run at Fort Irwin

The 916th Support Brigade recently hosted a B.O.S.S.(Better Opportunity For Single Soldiers) 5K Run!

More than 100 Soldiers participated and the first three male and female runners were awarded an assortment of brigade swag for their efforts.

Leadership also took the opportunity to focus on the brigade’s retention goals and ultimately closed out their fiscal year 2022 requirement with a bang!

Keep a look out for our next B.O.S.S event.