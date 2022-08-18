aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

Rotation 22-09 continues at NTC

by Aerotech News
Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman
U.S. Soldier assigned to 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division prepares to maneuver to a different location during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 13, 2022.

Building Readiness through tough, realistic training with unmatched capabilities at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division began preparations for live fire operations during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09.
The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division is based at Fort Riley, Kansas.
Decisive Action Rotations create a realistic training environment that tests the capabilities of Brigade Combat Teams preparing them to face similarly equipped opposing forces.

Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division reposition dozers during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 13, 2022.

 

Army photograph by Pfc. Jeffrey Garland
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division maneuver an M2 Bradley over terrain during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 14th, 2022.

 

Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division maneuver a dozer to a new location during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 13, 2022.

 

Army photograph by Pfc. Jeffrey Garland
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division scout for enemy during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 13, 2022.

 

Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin
A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 70th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division uses a M88 Hercules Recovery Vehicle during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 14, 2022.
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Army photographs
Tactical Food Service Team sets...
 By Aerotech News
Army photograph
916th hosts B.O.S.S. 5K run...
 By Wire reports
Army photographs by Maj. Robert Pough
FORSCOM commander visits NTC for...
 By dwgsean
Army photograph by Abraam Dawoud
Fort Irwin celebrates new school...
 By Abraam Dawoud | Fort Irwin, Calif.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit