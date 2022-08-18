Rotation 22-09 continues at NTC

Building Readiness through tough, realistic training with unmatched capabilities at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division began preparations for live fire operations during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09.

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division is based at Fort Riley, Kansas.

Decisive Action Rotations create a realistic training environment that tests the capabilities of Brigade Combat Teams preparing them to face similarly equipped opposing forces.