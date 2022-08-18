Tactical Food Service Team sets up mobile kitchen trailer

On Aug. 14, 2022, the Tactical Food Service Team, Regimental Support Squadron (RSS) – Packhorse, 11th ACR, set up its Mobile Kitchen Trailer in the vicinity of the Test Track, Fort Irwin, Calif., to host U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) evaluators for the Philip A. Connelly Program for Excellence in Army Food Service – Field Kitchen Competition.

This team ensures that our Troopers receive hot meals when facing Rotational Training Units in the National Training Center/Fort Irwin’s austere sands.