aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

Tactical Food Service Team sets up mobile kitchen trailer

by Aerotech News
Army photographs

On Aug. 14, 2022, the Tactical Food Service Team, Regimental Support Squadron (RSS) – Packhorse, 11th ACR, set up its Mobile Kitchen Trailer in the vicinity of the Test Track, Fort Irwin, Calif., to host U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) evaluators for the Philip A. Connelly Program for Excellence in Army Food Service – Field Kitchen Competition.
This team ensures that our Troopers receive hot meals when facing Rotational Training Units in the National Training Center/Fort Irwin’s austere sands.

Army photographs

Army photographs

Army photographs

Army photographs

Army photographs

Army photographs

Army photographs

Army photographs

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman
Rotation 22-09 continues at NTC
 By Aerotech News
Army photograph
916th hosts B.O.S.S. 5K run...
 By Wire reports
Army photographs by Maj. Robert Pough
FORSCOM commander visits NTC for...
 By dwgsean
Army photograph by Abraam Dawoud
Fort Irwin celebrates new school...
 By Abraam Dawoud | Fort Irwin, Calif.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit