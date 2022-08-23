aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

Rotation 22-09 wraps up at NTC

by Aerotech News
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division fires live rounds for calibrations during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Geordan J. Tyquiengco)

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division completed live fire training during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin Calif.

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division is based at Fort Riley, Kansas.
Decisive Action Rotations create a realistic training environment that tests the capabilities of Brigade Combat Teams preparing them to face similarly equipped opposing forces.

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conduct live fire training during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Lilly Ekberg)
A U.S. Soldier assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division reacts to simulated enemy targets and fires an M249 Light Machine Gun during a live fire exercise during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 16th, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Geordan J. Tyquiengco)
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division fire a TOW missile system as part of live fire training during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Lilly Ekberg)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conduct live fire training with a Javelin during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Hunter Xue)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 70th Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division defend their positions during a simulated enemy counter attack during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug 17th, 2022. (Army photograph by Cpl. Dominic Acuna)
