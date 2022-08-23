Rotation 22-09 wraps up at NTC

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division completed live fire training during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin Calif.
The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division is based at Fort Riley, Kansas.
Decisive Action Rotations create a realistic training environment that tests the capabilities of Brigade Combat Teams preparing them to face similarly equipped opposing forces.
