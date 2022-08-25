aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Operation Group ‘Critter Teams’ gather for ops call

Operations Group Critter Teams gathered on Aug. 22, 2022, for the traditional end of rotation OPS Call.

The Army Achievement Medal was awarded to the following soldiers for outstanding performance during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09.

Capt. Jonathan Shannon (Wagoneer)
Spec. Jonathan David (Alpha Company)
Capt. Myron Mansfield (Bronco)
Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Ohano (Dragon)
Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Horton (Ghost)
Capt. Eric Stormer (Sidewinder)
Capt. Katherine Cook (Panther)
Sgt. Ryan Gosslin (Vulture)
CWO Timothy Locklear (Eagle)
Sgt. 1st Class Gerard Cammarasana (Wolf)
Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Briggs (Tarantula)
Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Griffus (Tarantula)

And we can’t forget to mention that the Paddle goes to … The Tarantula Team!

