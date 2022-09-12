More than 80 take part in NTC Immersion Tour

Nearly 80 community partners, business leaders, entertainment professionals and influencers made their way to the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept 2-3 2022, for the semiannual Distinguished Visitor “Immersion Tour.”

The guests arrived in Blackhawks, visited the City of Razish, spoke with senior leaders, observed a live combat demonstration put on by the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse, ate meals-ready-to-eat (MREs) with soldiers, participated in a building clearing simulation, fired several weapons, and learned about military vehicles and what the future of warfare might entail.