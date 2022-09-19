aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

Fort Irwin remembers Sept. 11

by Aerotech News
U.S. Army Horse Detachment Troopers lead Emergency Service personnel and community members on a remembrance walk from the post chapel to the General Robert W. Cone NTC & 11th ACR Heritage Center during a 911 memorial event Sept. 11, 2022, at Fort Irwin, Calif. The event consisted of an invocation and moment of silence at the post chapel, a community remembrance led by the Horse Detachment Troopers, RSS, 11th ACR, which led to the Heritage Center’s 911 Memorial display and a static display of FDNY L152. EMS workers including fire, police and medical personnel then joined in a motorcade through the residential areas of Fort Irwin. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)
U.S. Army Horse Detachment Troopers lead Emergency Service personnel and community members on a remembrance walk from the post chapel to the General Robert W. Cone NTC & 11th ACR Heritage Center during a 911 memorial event Sept. 11, 2022, at Fort Irwin, Calif. The event consisted of an invocation and moment of silence at the post chapel, a community remembrance led by the Horse Detachment Troopers, RSS, 11th ACR, which led to the Heritage Center’s 911 Memorial display and a static display of FDNY L152. EMS workers including fire, police and medical personnel then joined in a motorcade through the residential areas of Fort Irwin. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)
Fort Irwin community members lined the streets to wave flags and show their support for Emergency Service Workers during a 911 memorial event Sept. 11, 2022, at Fort Irwin, Calif. The event consisted of an invocation and moment of silence at the post chapel, a community remembrance led by the Horse Detachment Troopers, Regimental Support, Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which led to the Heritage Center’s 911 Memorial display and a static display of FDNY L152. EMS workers including fire, police and medical personnel then joined in a motorcade through the residential areas of Fort Irwin. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)
Fort Irwin community members lined the streets to wave flags and show their support for Emergency Service Workers during a 911 memorial event Sept. 11, 2022, at Fort Irwin, Calif. The event consisted of an invocation and moment of silence at the post chapel, a community remembrance led by the Horse Detachment Troopers, Regimental Support, Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which led to the Heritage Center’s 911 Memorial display and a static display of FDNY L152. EMS workers including fire, police and medical personnel then joined in a motorcade through the residential areas of Fort Irwin. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)
Fort Irwin community members lined the streets to wave flags and show their support for Emergency Service Workers during a 911 memorial event Sept. 11, 2022, at Fort Irwin, Calif. The event consisted of an invocation and moment of silence at the post chapel, a community remembrance led by the Horse Detachment Troopers, Regimental Support, Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which led to the Heritage Center’s 911 Memorial display and a static display of FDNY L152. EMS workers including fire, police and medical personnel then joined in a motorcade through the residential areas of Fort Irwin. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)
Fort Irwin community members lined the streets to wave flags and show their support for Emergency Service Workers during a 911 memorial event Sept. 11, 2022, at Fort Irwin, Calif. The event consisted of an invocation and moment of silence at the post chapel, a community remembrance led by the Horse Detachment Troopers, Regimental Support, Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which led to the Heritage Center’s 911 Memorial display and a static display of FDNY L152. EMS workers including fire, police and medical personnel then joined in a motorcade through the residential areas of Fort Irwin. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)
Fort Irwin firefighters listen to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Taylor, National Training Center Commanding General give his remarks during a 911 memorial event Sept. 11, 2022, in the General Robert W. Cone NTC & 11th ACR Heritage Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. The event consisted of an invocation and moment of silence at the post chapel, a community remembrance led by the Horse Detachment Troopers, Regimental Support, Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which led to the Heritage Center’s 911 Memorial display and a static display of FDNY L152. EMS workers including fire, police and medical personnel then joined in a motorcade through the residential areas of Fort Irwin. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)
U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Taylor, National Training Center Commanding General speaks to Fort Irwin EMS, Soldiers and community members during a 911 memorial event Sept. 11, 2022, in the General Robert W. Cone NTC & 11th ACR Heritage Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. The event consisted of an invocation and moment of silence at the post chapel, a community remembrance led by the Horse Detachment Troopers, Regimental Support, Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which led to the Heritage Center’s 911 Memorial display and a static display of FDNY L152. EMS workers including fire, police and medical personnel then joined in a motorcade through the residential areas of Fort Irwin. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)
A U.S. Army Soldier plays taps on the trumpet for Fort Irwin EMS, Soldiers and community members during a 911 memorial event Sept. 11, 2022, in the post chapel at Fort Irwin, Calif. The event consisted of an invocation and moment of silence at the post chapel, a community remembrance led by the Horse Detachment Troopers, Regimental Support, Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which led to the Heritage Center’s 911 Memorial display and a static display of FDNY L152. EMS workers including fire, police and medical personnel then joined in a motorcade through the residential areas of Fort Irwin. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)
U.S. Army Soldier carries a white wreath symbolizing the medical workers who lost their lives during the 911 terrorist attack during a memorial event Sept. 11, 2022, in the post chapel at Fort Irwin, Calif. The event consisted of an invocation and moment of silence at the post chapel, a community remembrance headed by the Horse Detachment Troopers, Regimental Support, Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which led to the Heritage Center’s 911 Memorial display and a static display of FDNY L152. EMS workers including fire, police and medical personnel then joined in a motorcade through the residential areas of Fort Irwin where members of the community lined the streets to show support. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)
Fort Irwin Fire Chief gives his remarks to Fort Irwin EMS, Soldiers and community members during a 911 memorial event Sept. 11, 2022, in the post chapel at Fort Irwin, Calif. The event consisted of an invocation and moment of silence at the post chapel, a community remembrance led by the Horse Detachment Troopers, Regimental Support, Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which led to the Heritage Center’s 911 Memorial display and a static display of FDNY L152. EMS workers including fire, police and medical personnel then joined in a motorcade through the residential areas of Fort Irwin. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)
U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Fred Killea, Fort Irwin Dept. of Emergency Services, gives opening remarks during a 911 memorial event Sept. 11, 2022, in the post chapel at Fort Irwin, Calif. The event consisted of an invocation and moment of silence at the post chapel, a community remembrance led by the Horse Detachment Troopers, Regimental Support, Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which led to the Heritage Center’s 911 Memorial display and a static display of FDNY L152. EMS workers including fire, police and medical personnel then joined in a motorcade through the residential areas of Fort Irwin. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)
A Fort Irwin Fire helmet sits on display at the post chapel during a 911 memorial event Sept. 11, 2022, at Fort Irwin, Calif. The event consisted of an invocation and moment of silence at the post chapel, a community remembrance led by the Horse Detachment Troopers, RSS, 11th ACR, which led to the Heritage Center’s 911 Memorial display and a static display of FDNY L152. EMS workers including fire, police and medical personnel then joined in a motorcade through the residential areas of Fort Irwin. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)
U.S. Army Horse Detachment Troopers lead Emergency Service personnel and community members on a remembrance walk from the post chapel to the General Robert W. Cone NTC & 11th ACR Heritage Center during a 911 memorial event Sept. 11, 2022, at Fort Irwin, Calif. The event consisted of an invocation and moment of silence at the post chapel, a community remembrance led by the Horse Detachment Troopers, RSS, 11th ACR, which led to the Heritage Center’s 911 Memorial display and a static display of FDNY L152. EMS workers including fire, police and medical personnel then joined in a motorcade through the residential areas of Fort Irwin. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

The home of the Mojave...
 By Aerotech News
Civil Affairs BN builds foundations...
 By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson
Military Mixers at MCLB Barstow
 By Army photographs
First female Sapper Leader Course...
 By Amanda Sullivan
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit