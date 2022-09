On Sept. 17, 2022, more than 150 runners took part in the 2nd Annual Blackhorse Marathon.

Runners competed in half, full and relay marathon races across Fort Irwin, Calif.

This event is in remembrance of Maj. Gen. Robert J. Sunell who is credited with beginning the Blackhorse Marathon in the 1970s to improve community relations with the West German people as the Regiment patrolled along the Iron Curtain.