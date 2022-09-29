11th ACR Horse Detachment brings home honors from National Cavalry Competition

That’s a wrap on the 2022 National Cavalry Competition! For the fourth year in the row, the team retains the General Casimir Pulaski award for military excellence as overall winner.

In addition, the team brought home:

* 36 out of 52 possible ribbons

* 1st Place in the Maj. Howze Event

* 1st place in the Bugle competition thanks to Trooper Juan Renteria

* Level 1 high point winner, Trooper Bryan Stapleton

* Level 2 High Point Winner, Trooper Michael Gates

* Pegasus award for best horse in show to “Tank”

Just proves we are the best DAMN regiment, with the hardware to prove we are the FINEST IN THE LAND!