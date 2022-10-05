aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

11th ACR field test M303 Blasting Demolition Kit

On Sept. 28, 2022, Troopers assigned to the 58th Engineer Company, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, field tested the M303 Blasting Demolition Kit at Range 16, National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Calif.
This equipment allows Soldiers to increase or decrease the scale of an explosion in order to defeat obstacles with sufficient and applicable force.

