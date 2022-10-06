aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

11th ACR Horse Detachment homecoming

by Aerotech News
Army photographs

Members of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment and Fort Irwin community welcomed the 11th ACR Horse Detachment back to the Horse Detachment Stables, Fort Irwin, Calif., on Oct. 2, 2022.
The Detachment returns from the Annual Bivouac & National Cavalry Competition, held by the U.S. Cavalry Association at Fort Reno, Okla., where they achieved great results. Captain Michael Gates, who served as the Officer in Charge until his recent Change of Command, was also inducted into the Blackhorse Honorary Rolls.


