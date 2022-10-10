Gold Star Memorial Walk & Breakfast

In the early hours of Sept. 17, Gold Star families gathered at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin for a walk to remember their loved ones. The Fort Irwin community along with senior leaders came out in support of the families and to honor their fallen. Families shared the stories of their loss of sons, fathers, husbands, and wives, and how they continue to celebrate and remember the lives that were lost too soon with community members during their walk. Gold Star families then enjoyed breakfast with soldiers at the Black Horse Diner and completed their morning with a tour of the heritage center.