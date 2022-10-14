aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

11th ACR receives instruction on Javelin Missile System

by Aerotech News
Army photographs

From Oct. 3 to 7, 2022, Troopers from throughout 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment received instruction and training on the employment of the Javelin Missile System at Sandy Basin, Fort Irwin, Calif.
The Javelin provides lethal anti-tank firepower to our Troopers as they train to fight and win.

Army photographs

Army photographs

Army photographs

