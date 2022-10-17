On Oct. 6, 2022, Operations Group Soldiers, Civilians, Family Members and monsters welcomed the Halloween season during the annual Fall Festival at Ujen.
The critter teams turned the urban training city into a spirited Halloween town armed with frightening monsters lurking in the Lyndon Marcus Jr International hotel; scary creatures jumped in the night from around every corner; the costumes were imaginary, delightful, and creepy; and the children enjoyed trick-or-treating and numerous games.
Fun was had by all!
BOO! NTC Operations Group celebrates Halloween early
