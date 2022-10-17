aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

BOO! NTC Operations Group celebrates Halloween early

by Aerotech News

On Oct. 6, 2022, Operations Group Soldiers, Civilians, Family Members and monsters welcomed the Halloween season during the annual Fall Festival at Ujen.
The critter teams turned the urban training city into a spirited Halloween town armed with frightening monsters lurking in the Lyndon Marcus Jr International hotel; scary creatures jumped in the night from around every corner; the costumes were imaginary, delightful, and creepy; and the children enjoyed trick-or-treating and numerous games.
Fun was had by all!

Army photographs by Maj. Greg McElwain and Sgt. Khari Bridges

Army photographs by Maj. Greg McElwain and Sgt. Khari Bridges

Army photographs by Maj. Greg McElwain and Sgt. Khari Bridges

Army photographs by Maj. Greg McElwain and Sgt. Khari Bridges

Army photographs by Maj. Greg McElwain and Sgt. Khari Bridges

Army photographs by Maj. Greg McElwain and Sgt. Khari Bridges

Army photographs by Maj. Greg McElwain and Sgt. Khari Bridges

Army photographs by Maj. Greg McElwain and Sgt. Khari Bridges

Army photographs by Maj. Greg McElwain and Sgt. Khari Bridges

Army photographs by Maj. Greg McElwain and Sgt. Khari Bridges

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Army photographs
11th ACR conduct physical readiness...
 By Aerotech News
WEED Soldiers win Best Medic...
 By Aerotech News
Army photographs
11th ACR receives instruction on...
 By Aerotech News
Level 1 Champion
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit