BOO! NTC Operations Group celebrates Halloween early

On Oct. 6, 2022, Operations Group Soldiers, Civilians, Family Members and monsters welcomed the Halloween season during the annual Fall Festival at Ujen.

The critter teams turned the urban training city into a spirited Halloween town armed with frightening monsters lurking in the Lyndon Marcus Jr International hotel; scary creatures jumped in the night from around every corner; the costumes were imaginary, delightful, and creepy; and the children enjoyed trick-or-treating and numerous games.

Fun was had by all!